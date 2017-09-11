President of Cranston firefighters’ union charged with assault, disorderly conduct

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The head of Cranston’s firefighters’ union is facing several charges following an incident over the weekend at a city firehouse.

A spokeswoman for the Rhode Island State Police confirmed for Eyewitness News that Paul Valletta was charged with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct (fighting/tumultuous behavior) in connection with an incident that took place Saturday around 2 p.m.

The spokeswoman said Valletta was arraigned at State Police headquarters and released on personal recognizance, pending further court action.

Police did not immediately release the details of the incident.

Valetta is president of the Cranston firefighters’ union, Local 1363, and is also a State House lobbyist for the Rhode Island State Association of Firefighters.