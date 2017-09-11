Remembering 9/11: Ceremonies honor Rhode Islanders killed in attacks

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – Several ceremonies were held throughout the state Monday to observe the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

For the fourth year, the state’s official 9/11 ceremony was held at Rhode Island State Police Headquarters. The event used to be held at the Rhode Island State House, but it was moved because so many people wanted to attend.

RI State Police today held a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to honor local victims of the 9/11 attacks and war on terror. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/c9WWMqiM4k — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) September 11, 2017

Eleven people from Southern New England were killed in the attacks 16 years ago, including seven Rhode Islanders.

The victim’s families, along with Rhode Island’s entire Congressional delegation and Governor Gina Raimondo were in attendance.

Gov. Raimondo spoke at the ceremony and told the crowd to continue to unite and keep the American spirit alive.

“It’s also a reminder that America is strongest when we come together. In the days following 9/11, we came together as a nation and we’re strongest when we are united,” she said.

Heartfelt ceremony honoring the RI'ers we lost on 9/11 & the brave servicemembers who have given their lives since. We will #NeverForget. pic.twitter.com/4PFT4FlRV6 — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) September 11, 2017

Oakland Beach Ceremony

In Warwick, a moment of silence followed by the recitation of the 9/11 Tribute poem marked the somber anniversary during a ceremony at Oakland Beach.

Among those in attendance was Judy Cobden, who worked at the American Stock Exchange and was there when two planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers, causing them to collapse.

“I watched so many people die. I could have died. I really thought I was going to. We lost people from my company,” Cobden said. “Love thy neighbor. Be kind to our neighbor. Help a person. Don’t walk by them.”

Three of the Rhode Islanders killed are memorialized at the site of the Oakland Beach Memorial.

Naval War College Ceremony

Down in Newport, the U.S. Naval War College held a special ceremony at the school’s Patriots Memorial for the anniversary.

The school said the event served as an opportunity to pay tribute to those who lose their lives, including the three War College students and seven alumni killed in the attacks. All 10 were assigned to the Pentagon when a plane crashed into the building.

The three Washington, D.C.-based students who were actively enrolled at the time of the attack were: Angela Houtz, of LaPlata, Md.; Lt. Jonas Panik, U.S. Navy, of Mingoville, Pa.; and Cmdr. Dan Shanower, U.S. Navy, of Naperville, Ill.

The seven alumni were: Capt. Gerald F. DeConto, U.S. Navy, of Sandwich, Mass.; Lt. Cmdr. Robert R. Elseth, U.S. Navy, of Vestal, N.Y.; Capt. Lawrence D. Getzfred, U.S. Navy, of Elgin, Neb.; Cmdr. Patrick J. Murphy, U.S. Navy, of Flossmoor, Ill.; retired Capt. Jack Punches, U.S. Navy, of Clifton, Va.; Cmdr. Robert A. Schlegel, U.S. Navy, of Gray, Maine; and Lt. Col. Kip Taylor, U.S. Army, of McLean, Va.

