RI native begins cleanup after Irma batters Florida home

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island native, now living in Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Irma blew through his new neighborhood.

“After living in New England so long, I certainly was not equipped at all to handle a hurricane,” Portsmouth native Alan Pinchook said.

Pinchook spoke to Eyewitness News via Skype Monday night.

“There’s plenty of neighbors and Floridians here to tell you what you need to do,” he added, “but that seems to come very quickly as your first hurricane approaches.”

Pinchook moved with his family to Winter Springs in July 2015. He said Irma is the second hurricane he and his family have weathered.

They chose not to board their windows, but they did make the other necessary preparations ahead of the storm.

“Our power went out between 2 and 3 a.m. after a transformer blew,” Pinchook recalled. “I could see the flash in the sky. Really around that time was the height of the storm.”

Pinchook’s power went out early Monday morning and was restored by Monday afternoon. He said the damage to his home is minimal: downed trees, full gutters and an overflowing pool.

The former Rhode Islander works in construction and plans on spending time in the next few weeks helping the areas – and people – that were devastated by the storm.

Photos: Irma’s Impact in Winter Springs, Florida View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Karen Pinchook Photo: Karen Pinchook Photo: Karen Pinchook Photo: Karen Pinchook Photo: Karen Pinchook Photo: Karen Pinchook Photo: Karen Pinchook