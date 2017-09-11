Se. Whitehouse to support nationwide health insurance coverage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is planning to co-sponsor a bill by Sen. Bernie Sanders that would guarantee everyone in the country is covered by health insurance.

The Rhode Island Democrat said Monday he’s backing Sanders’ “Medicare for All” bill. The independent Vermont senator plans to introduce the legislation for a so-called single payer health insurance plan Wednesday.

Whitehouse is a member of the Senate’s health committee. He says it’s time for a “real conversation about creating a national health plan.”

He says he’ll continue exploring other ways to improve health care and lower costs, including adding a publicly operated health insurance option to individual marketplaces.

Whitehouse has tried to create a public health insurance option to guarantee people access to an affordable, quality plan in every health insurance market nationwide.