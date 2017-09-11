Taunton woman killed after collision with GATRA bus

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are investigating a crash that killed a 48-year-old Taunton woman, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday.

According to a release from the DA’s office, the two-vehicle collision happened around 8 a.m. Monday near the corner of Myles Standish Boulevard and John Hancock Road.

The Taunton woman was driving a Jeep Cherokee which collided with a GATRA Bus driven by a 56-year-old Rhode Island woman, the release said.

Investigators did not immediately release the details of the crash or the victim’s identity. No charges have been filed at this time.