Texas Relief Drive collects $360K worth of building, cleaning supplies

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A number of homes in the Houston area will be able to be rebuilt due to the generosity of Southern New Englanders.

On Saturday, WPRI 12 and Fox Providence teamed up with Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses and Arpin Van Lines for a Texas Relief Drive, collecting building and cleaning supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Donations were collected at four Cardi’s locations. Thanks go out to all who donated, with six trailers and counting of collected building and cleaning supplies, valued at approximately $360,000.

The donations were transported down to Texas by Arpin.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence, along with our parent company Nexstar Broadcasting Group, are also collecting monetary donations for the American Red Cross recovery efforts in Texas and Florida.