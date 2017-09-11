Warwick highway crash sends motorcycle rider to hospital

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital Monday night following a crash that tied up traffic on I-95 South in Warwick.

According to Rhode Island State Police, the rider was attempting to squeeze between a Jeep and a box truck at about 7:15 p.m. when the motorcycle hit the Jeep. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle as a result and the bike went under the box truck and caught fire.

Police said the rider suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

The right lanes of the highway were closed for nearly an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.