Whiskey Republic closed temporarily after weekend brawl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The fate of a Providence bar is up in the air after the city’s Board of Licenses on Monday ordered the business to temporarily shut down following a brawl outside over the weekend.

The Whiskey Republic was ordered to remain closed until at least Sept. 12, when the board will meet again to determine if and when it can reopen.

Six people were hurt in a melee outside the popular nightspot though police acknowledged the bar had nothing to do with the fight.

According to a police report obtained by Eyewitness News, five men received lacerations to their arms, hands and torsos. Some were taken to the hospital and others drove themselves, while a sixth man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.

The police report also revealed Rhode Island Hospital voluntarily went into lockdown as a precaution. It all happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Eyewitnesses told investigators a large fight broke out on Bridge Street and a black male pulled a knife, stabbing multiple people, according to the report.

Shortly afterwards, witnesses saw a car reverse and hit someone before taking off.

None of the victims’ injuries are life-threatening and no arrests have been made so far, but Providence police say the investigation remains active.