Work on Newport Pell Bridge to resume next week

JAMESTOWN, RI (WPRI) – Construction work on the Newport Pell Bridge is set to start up again next week.

Starting Sept. 19, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority will remove and replace part of the bridge deck, which will require travel to be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The work is scheduled to last through November, according to the RITBA.

Overwide vehicles with a width exceeding 8 feet 6 inches will be prohibited from crossing the bridge.

Overweight vehicles with gross vehicle weight (GVW) exceeding 80,000 pounds will also be prohibited.

Rhode Island State Police will have an increased presence during the project in order to enforce the bans and speed restrictions for all vehicles.

The work is part of a multi-phase project that began in May.