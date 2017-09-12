Alexion closing RI manufacturing facility, 250 losing jobs

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced Tuesday morning it is closing its plant in Smithfield and moving manufacturing operations to other sites in the United States and Ireland.

A spokeswoman told Eyewitness News Alexion has 250 employees at the location, which the company said has been a key manufacturing site for Soliris – a high-priced treatment for two rare genetic disorders – over the past 10 years.

“We recognize that these changes are difficult for our employees in Rhode Island, however, they are necessary to support our future business,” the company said in a statement. “We are committed to treating our impacted employees respectfully and providing them with transition assistance.”

It said the Rhode Island facility is not “optimally suited to accommodate our future pipeline, including ALXN1210.”

The company also just announced it is relocating its headquarters from New Haven, Connecticut to Boston.

In what it calls a plan to “re-align the global organization with its refocused corporate strategy,” the company said it is cutting 20 percent of its workforce.

The company said about 400 jobs will move to Boston by the middle of next year. The company will maintain a research and development center in New Haven with about 450 employees.

Alexion said the moves are expected to save about $270 million annually and allow the reinvestment of about $100 million a year into research and development.

Chief Executive Officer Ludwig Hantson says the moves “will create a leaner organization with greater financial flexibility.”