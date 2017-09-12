‘Back to Cool’ style for mom

Personal Stylist Jill Marinelli stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to share some seasonal style for the moms (and non-moms) now that the kids are back in the classroom.

Jill shared the following looks.

For work:

Cape blazer: Nordstrom

Black faux leather skirt: Nordstrom

Bar III blouse: Macy’s

Bell sleeve dress: Macy’s

For the weekend

Grey laced sweater: American Eagle Outfitters

Step-hem jeans: Blank NYC

Burgundy pleather jacket: BB Dakota

Tuxedo skinny jeans: Nordstrom

Camouflage crewneck sweater: J.Crew

Camo choker tee: Nordstrom

For a special event:

Navy floral dress: Ted Baker

Burgundy one-shoulder dress: Nordstrom

Floral one-shoulder dress: Nordstrom

For yoga/workouts:

All workout wear: Old Navy