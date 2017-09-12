‘Back to Cool’ style for mom

Personal Stylist Jill Marinelli stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to share some seasonal style for the moms (and non-moms) now that the kids are back in the classroom.
Jill shared the following looks.
For work:
Cape blazer: Nordstrom
Black faux leather skirt: Nordstrom
Bar III blouse: Macy’s
Bell sleeve dress: Macy’s
For the weekend
Grey laced sweater: American Eagle Outfitters
Step-hem jeans: Blank NYC
Burgundy pleather jacket: BB Dakota
Tuxedo skinny jeans: Nordstrom
Camouflage crewneck sweater: J.Crew
Camo choker tee: Nordstrom
For a special event:
Navy floral dress: Ted Baker
Burgundy one-shoulder dress: Nordstrom
Floral one-shoulder dress: Nordstrom
For yoga/workouts:
All workout wear: Old Navy