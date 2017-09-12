Boston man charged with using counterfeit money at Dartmouth Mall

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Boston man was arrested Monday after police said he passed counterfeit money at the Olympia Sports inside the Dartmouth Mall.

Dartmouth police said they found counterfeit cash and a small amount of cocaine on Jaumell Clayton’s person when they took him into custody.

Upon making the arrest, police said it was learned that two outstanding warrants were out for Clayton’s arrest.

Clayton, 27, was charged with possession of counterfeit notes, uttering counterfeit notes and possession of a class B substance.