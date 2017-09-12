Bricks and Murals Festival comes Northeast

Hundreds of talented volunteer artists called “Walldogs” will travel from all over the world to Westerly-Pawcatuck in September 2017.

In just four days, they will paint over a dozen unique artworks on local buildings throughout the downtown.

This project aims to highlight the history, heritage, and culture of Westerly-Pawcatuck through the visual arts and connect two states as one community, creating an exciting destination for locals and visitors alike.

Westerly-Pawcatuck will be the first community in the northeast to host the annual Bricks and Murals event, making it a source of local pride and inspiration, and opening the area to opportunities for future events and activities.

Westerly-Pawcatuck is in an already active and engaged community, and Bricks and Murals will bring together the best parts of that community to showcase and celebrate why this is a region like no other.

Click here to find out more: http://www.bricksandmurals.org/

