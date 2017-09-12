Connecticut plane crash captured on camera

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a plane crash in Plainville Monday morning.

Plainville Town Manager, Robert Lee, tells News 8 that the pilot tried to land the small plane at Robertson Airport when the crash occurred. The plane had touched down on the runway but the pilot did not like the landing so it took off again. The pilot then made a right turn, clipping a tree before crashing into the rear parking lot of Carling Technologies, which is adjacent to the airport.

Lee said the pilot walked away without injuries.

There was a fuel leak from the plane so the fire department responded to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Plainville Police have released a video capturing the crash.

This story was first posted by our sister station WTNH.