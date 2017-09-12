Driver in fatal Warwick crash indicted with DUI death resulting, possession of controlled substance

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A Kent County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Marshall Howard, 24, in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash in Warwick earlier this year, the attorney general’s office confirmed.

According to a new release Tuesday, Howard is charged with one count of DUI death resulting and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Police said Howard was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of marijuana on May 23 when he hit and killed David Bustin, 23, who was walking across Main Street in Warwick. They said at that time Howard was in possession of fentanyl and heroin.

In addition, the Attorney General charged Howard with one count of breaking and entering and one count of simple assault in an unrelated incident that occurred on Aug. 4.

Howard is scheduled to be arraigned at Kent County Superior Courthouse Sept. 29.