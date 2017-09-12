Fire in former Westport clam shack thought to be suspicious

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) – Fire officials are investigating an early-morning fire that they believe to be suspicious.

Reports came in around 4:45 Tuesday morning that an abandoned building located at 95 State Road was on fire.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Allen Manley, when fire crews arrived, the building was already fully engulfed.

The structure used to house Macray’s Clam Shack, a popular spot that closed in the 1990s.

The State Fire Marshal was called in to assist in the investigation, as the fire’s origin appears to be suspicious.

“They’re undetermined at this time, they are suspicious in nature and this is just a continuation of the string of fires that we’ve had in the area,” Manley said.

Fire officials are closely watching other abandoned structures in the area, following a rash of suspicious fires in Westport and Tiverton in the past few months.

No injuries were reported as a result of Tuesday’s fire.

Anyone with information relating to this fire or any other suspicious fire in the area is encouraged to contact Westport Police.