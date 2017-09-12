Hometown Hero: Noah Iden

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is North Kingstown’s Noah Iden.

The North Kingstown senior is helping to raise money for pediatric cancer research this fall as part of the Kick-It Champions program. For every field goal and extra point he scores, pledges will go to the fund powered by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Finding a cure for cancer is a cause close to Noah’s heart. His mother, Kristin, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when he was just 4 years old and has been in remission thanks to the treatment she received at Rhode Island Hospital.

Noah is hoping to raise more than $5,000 this season, one he hopes the Skippers can carry into December’s playoff round.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.