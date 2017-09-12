In the Kitchen: Grilled Chicken Bahn Mi Sandwich

Discover Newport brings us Head Pickleteer Ziggy Goldfarb from the Fox Point Pickling Company making Grilled Chicken Bahn Mi Sandwich.



Ingredients:

Marinade:

Sandwich:

Directions:

In a bowl, whisk the fish sauce with the pickle brine, sugar, garlic, sliced jalapeno. Put chicken in a resealable plastic bag with the marinade. Refrigerate for 3-6 hours.

Remove the chicken from the marinade and pat dry. Grill the chicken over moderate heat, turning once, until just cooked through, about 14 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes.

While chicken is grilling, slice the Spicy Pickles lengthwise into sandwich slices. Whisk 2 tbsp spicy pickle brine in with the mayo. Slice a jalapeno thinly.