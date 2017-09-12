In the Kitchen: Grilled Chicken Bahn Mi Sandwich

Discover Newport brings us Head Pickleteer Ziggy Goldfarb from the Fox Point Pickling Company making Grilled Chicken Bahn Mi Sandwich.
Ingredients:
Marinade:
- ½ cup Asian fish sauce
- ½ cup Fox Point Pickling Company Spicy Pickle brine
- ¼ cup sugar
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 jalapeno, thinly sliced
- 4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs (about 1.5 lbs)
Sandwich:
- Four 8-inch baguettes, split and grilled
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- cilantro sprigs
- 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
- 1 head butter lettuce
- 1 jar Fox Point Pickling Company Spicy Dill Pickles
- 1 jar Fox Point Pickling Company Dill Carrots
- 4 small baguettes or other submarine style sandwich rolls
Directions:
- In a bowl, whisk the fish sauce with the pickle brine, sugar, garlic, sliced jalapeno. Put chicken in a resealable plastic bag with the marinade. Refrigerate for 3-6 hours.
- Remove the chicken from the marinade and pat dry. Grill the chicken over moderate heat, turning once, until just cooked through, about 14 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes.
- While chicken is grilling, slice the Spicy Pickles lengthwise into sandwich slices. Whisk 2 tbsp spicy pickle brine in with the mayo. Slice a jalapeno thinly.
- While chicken is resting, spread the inside of the baguettes with mayonnaise. Add the butter lettuce, chicken, pickle slices and pickled carrots. Top with some cilantro sprigs and jalapeño. Close the sandwiches and serve.
