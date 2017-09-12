Police arrest 4 suspects in Warwick break-ins

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Three young men and a teenage boy are facing charges in connection with burglaries in Warwick’s Governor Francis neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

According to police, thieves broke into two homes and a shed in the area of Squantum and Miantonomo Drive early Monday morning.

Police said they arrested 19-year-old Timothy Carroll and a 15-year-old boy on burglary and larceny charges. Two other suspects, 18-year-old Joshua Pichette and 21-year-old Jarred Demelo were charged with receiving stolen goods. All four suspects are from Warwick.

Police said Carroll was being held at the ACI and the 15-year-old at the state Training School. Pichette and Demelo were released.