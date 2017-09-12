Rally 4 Recovery returns

Rhode Island’s Rally4Recovery is a series of outdoor rally events that celebrate National Recovery Month each September. Their rallies help raise awareness for substance use and mental illness, as well as to strengthen and unite our local communities, families, and individuals in recovery.

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Sue Shaw from AdCare and George O’Toole from Anchor Recovery who provided more details.

for more on the events, and how you can participate, visit: http://rally4recovery.com/index.html