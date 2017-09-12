Sen. Reed wants Congress to authorize military base closings

Related Coverage Sen. Reed praises bipartisan expansion of GI Bill benefits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jack Reed wants Congress to authorize a new round of military base closings.

The Rhode Island Democrat filed an amendment with Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain to the Senate’s defense authorization bill for fiscal 2018 Monday to authorize a round of base closures and realignments, starting in 2019.

McCain is the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Reed is the ranking member.

Reed said Tuesday their approach for base closings addresses concerns with past rounds, and the Pentagon needs to close excess installations so the money can be better spent.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has said they could save $10 billion over five years.

The Trump administration wants closings to start in 2021. The Republican-led House rejected that request. Military installations are prized possessions in congressional districts.