State may help investigate possible near-hanging of New Hampshire boy, 8

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has asked the state attorney general’s office to help with an investigation in Claremont following an allegation that an 8-year-old biracial boy was nearly hanged by a group of teens.

Sununu said Tuesday he expects local and state authorities to “investigate appropriately.”

The boy’s grandmother has said teens taunted her grandson with racial slurs Aug. 28 and pushed him off of a picnic table with the rope around his neck. The boy was treated at a hospital for injuries to his neck and has since been released.

Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase said his department is investigating a “serious incident” on Aug. 28 involving juveniles in which an 8-year-old was hurt. He declined to provide details, citing state laws that protect the confidentiality of juveniles.