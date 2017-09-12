Students unveil Rocky Point Park license plate design

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island drivers will soon be able to share their love for an iconic state park.

Students from the Warwick Area Career and Tech Center on Tuesday unveiled the final license plate design which celebrates the historic Rocky Point Park.

The student artists include Anthony Lescarbeau and Skye Whelpley of West Warwick High School and Meaghan Marcus of Toll Gate High School. Whelpley, who has since graduated, was not in attendance at the unveiling, according to a news release from the Rhode Island General Assembly.

The big reveal took place in Warwick where the students, along with city and state officials, showcased the design, which features the Rocky Point Arch.

“Rocky Point is a place we all know and love,” Warwick Rep. Joseph Solomon said. “With the Rocky Point Foundation trying so hard to preserve the spirit of Rocky Point, these license plates will give everyone the opportunity not only to support the foundation financially, but to show their pride and help preserve the memory of every Rhode Islander’s favorite summertime playground.”

The plate is now available to order, with nearly half the funds going to help preserve the park for future generations.

“It encompasses the spirit of Rhode Island,” Lescarbeau said. “Even though we’re small, we all work together to make yourself better than we were before. I believe that’s just what the plate encompasses.”

The DMV is taking orders for the plates right now and 900 orders must be received by March 31 for plates to go into production. Otherwise, all proceeds will be refunded.

As with other specialty plates, the Rocky Point Foundation plate would include a $40 issuance surcharge for those individuals ordering them, with $20 going to the Rocky Point Foundation and $20 to the state’s general fund. A $10 surcharge for annual renewal of the plates would go directly to the foundation.

Those who wish to order the new plates may do so by visiting rockypointplate.com. It was announced at the new conference that Rep. Solomon ordered the first plate.