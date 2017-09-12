The 80’s and 90’s are back!

It’s a trip back to the 80’s and 90’s with the Freestyle Rush Concert at The Providence Performing Arts Center.

Saturday October 14th is the date some of your favorite artists make their way to the stage!

Artists like Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, Evelyn “Champagne” King, The Original Cover Girls, Planet Patrol, Newcleus, and Freeze.

Tickets are available for purchase online, by phone at (401) 421-2787, or at the PPAC Box Office located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence.

