Voters head to the polls in Fall River mayoral primary

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Fall River residents are casting their ballots Tuesday in the city’s mayoral primary election.

Incumbent Mayor Jasiel Correia is running for re-election and is being challenged by City Council Vice President Linda Pereira, City Councilor Richard Cabeceiras, Ronald Cabral and Veteran Jordan James Silvia.

The polls are open until 8 p.m.

For more information on polling places and the candidates, visit the city of Fall River’s website.

Eyewitness News will bring you the results at 10 on Fox Providence and 11 on WPRI 12.