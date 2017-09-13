Audition for ‘A Christmas Carol’

This morning in The Rhode Home, we were joined by Ron and Peter Cardi of NIROPE as well as Angela Brazil and Stephen Thorne of Trinity Rep.

Ron Cardi discussed the importance of a good night’s sleep and what we need to know about the four seasons mattress while Angela and Stephen shared info on how youngsters can audition for this year’s edition of ‘A Christmas Carol’.

Auditions for children (ages 8-12) will be held this Saturday, September 16, from 9-12 at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses in South Attleboro.

For more info on the auditions, head to: https://www.trinityrep.com/about/work-with-us/

Get the latest from Cardi’s here: https://www.cardis.com/