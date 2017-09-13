Big rig gets stuck under Woonsocket bridge, police say driver ‘not paying attention’

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Traffic is now flowing normally after a tractor trailer truck wedged itself under a bridge in Woonsocket.

The accident occurred under a bridge at Main St. and Railroad St. Police say the driver was not paying attention and there were no serious injuries reported.

The truck was pulled out from under the bridge and is parked nearby as wrecker crews continue to work on it.

This isn’t the first time an oversized vehicle has had trouble navigating under the bridge.

In August 2014, a waste collection truck drove under the bridge, tearing off fuel tanks and causing evacuations.

After that incident, a deputy fire chief said there were plenty of signs that should have alerted the driver not to drive under the bridge.