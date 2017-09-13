Company looking to hire hundreds of workers at TF Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of jobs are now available at T.F. Green Airport, the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (DLT) announced Wednesday.

The DLT says Dallas-based Pinnacle Logistics plans to hire up to 300 ramp and warehouse agents to staff a new cargo terminal. Workers will load and unload trucks, air cargo pallets and cargo planes.

According to the DLT, applicants must be able to lift more than 50 pounds. Pinnacle is also looking for those with forklift experience, but it is not required.

A Pinnacle recruiting team will be conducting interviews over the next couple of weeks, and plans to complete hiring by Oct. 5.

Those interested in applying should log onto EmployRI.org and enter Job Number 76002.