Cranston police holding diaper drive to help hurricane victims

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to help the victims of Harvey and Irma, the Cranston Police Department and the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, Local 301, are holding a citywide diaper drive.

Donations of new, unopened diapers are being collected until Sept. 25 at Cranston police headquarters, located at 5 Garfield Ave.

Police said families can go through as many as 2,600 diapers a year for just one baby, so they hope the drive will provide some relief for the storm victims.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together to make an immediate impact for those in need,” Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said in a statement.

“Our fellow Americans affected by the flooding and destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma are now facing the difficult task of rebuilding their lives,” Mayor Allan Fung added. “Often, it’s the basic necessities like diapers that are critically needed and hardest to find in the immediate aftermath of a disaster. I’m proud that our local police union is leading this effort and representing our city with their time and generosity.”

IBPO Local 301 also pledged a monetary donation of $2,000 to the cause.

One the drive has concluded, police said the donations will be shipped to the Texas Diaper Bank in San Antonio and the HWG Foundation Inc., based in Pinellas County, Florida.