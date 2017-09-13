Fire official: 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Washington high school

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP/CBS) – Fire officials in Washington state say one person was killed and three were injured after a shooting at a high school.
Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat “has been eliminated” at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane.
According to CBS affiliate KREM, Sacred Heart Hospital confirmed three children were transported in stable condition following the shooting.
Several school districts in the Inland Northwest went into lockdown immediately after the shooting, including Spokane Public Schools.
However, Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.
No information was immediately available on who opened fire.