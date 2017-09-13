Fire official: 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Washington high school

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP/CBS) – Fire officials in Washington state say one person was killed and three were injured after a shooting at a high school.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat “has been eliminated” at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane.

On scene traffic backed up on side of road on State Hwy 27. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/Vm3h9TmPk8 — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) September 13, 2017

Law enforcement says the threat at Freeman HS has been eliminated and the kids are being accounted for. pic.twitter.com/sjA2Azl7F4 — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) September 13, 2017

According to CBS affiliate KREM, Sacred Heart Hospital confirmed three children were transported in stable condition following the shooting.

Several school districts in the Inland Northwest went into lockdown immediately after the shooting, including Spokane Public Schools.

However, Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.

UPDATE 11:25: SPS schools no longer in lockdown. SPS safety procedure: https://t.co/XdXaxYBfd6. Update contact info: https://t.co/AaAIMsYTsJ — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) September 13, 2017

No information was immediately available on who opened fire.