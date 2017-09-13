Have documents to shred? Bring them to the Shred-a-Thon!

Martha Crippen, Director of the Consumer Protection Unit at the RI Attorney General’s Office, and Stacey Lombardo, Owner of Infoshred, joined us to share information about the upcoming Shred-a-Thon.

Those in need of shredding services can bring up to two boxes or bags of documents that need to be shredded to the Pilgrim Senior Center on Friday, September 15th, 9:00am-11:00am.

All materials will be safely disposed of and recycled.

Organizers also ask you to consider bringing a non-perishable food item for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.