In-Depth: 143rd Airwing leaves to assist in Irma recovery efforts

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five crews from the Rhode Island Air National Guard are now helping Hurricane Irma relief efforts in both Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Before touching down in the hurricane-ravaged U.S. Virgin Islands, one of the planes will make a stop in Tennessee where it’ll pick up many of the supplies and people who will help with the recovery efforts.

In the above video, Eyewitness News analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio joins us in studio to discuss the National Guard’s response to Irma.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Adviser – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.