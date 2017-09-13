In the Kitchen: Benny Style Crab Cakes

By Published:

Primecut Modern Steakhouse brings us Chef Thomas Hunold showing us how to make their Benny Style Crab Cakes, which are hand made crab cakes over a bed of chorizo sweet potato hash, sauteed spinach, soft poached egg, saffron hollandaise sauce and basil oil.

Ingredients:

  • Eggs
  • Chorizo
  • Potatoes
  • Spinach
  • Crab meat