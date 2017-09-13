In the Kitchen: Benny Style Crab Cakes

Primecut Modern Steakhouse brings us Chef Thomas Hunold showing us how to make their Benny Style Crab Cakes, which are hand made crab cakes over a bed of chorizo sweet potato hash, sauteed spinach, soft poached egg, saffron hollandaise sauce and basil oil.
Ingredients:
- Eggs
- Chorizo
- Potatoes
- Spinach
- Crab meat
WATCH this segment LIVE on The Rhode Show on WPRI 12 or live streaming right here from 9-10am.
=============
The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.