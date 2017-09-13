‘Kindred Spirits’ return to RI

Amy Bruni and Adam Berry recently returned to “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning, to discuss their upcoming second season of “Kindred Spirits”.

Season 2 of “Kindred Spirits” premieres on Friday, September 15 at 9 p.m. on TLC. The season premiere covers the Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, and the Oct. 6 episode covers some paranormal activity in Providence!

More from TLC on “Kindred Spirits”

(Silver Spring, Md.) – Friday night frights return to TLC in time for Halloween with the second season of KINDRED SPIRITS, following renowned ghost hunters Amy Bruni and Adam Berry as they help real people tormented by paranormal activity in their homes. Scared by the mysterious happenings, but hesitant to pick up and leave, they have turned to two of America’s leading paranormal investigators to capture evidence, help families overcome their fear, take back their homes, and reclaim their lives. KINDRED SPIRITS premieres on Friday, September 15 at 9/8c.

Join the conversation on social media with #KindredSpirits and catch up on season 1 at TLC.com/KindredSpirits.

About Amy Bruni

Amy Bruni has been chasing the unknown for over 20 years. Raised in a haunted house with her free-thinking family, she was never taught to fear ghosts but only to seek out and try to understand them. After spending a decade in the health insurance industry, Bruni decided to follow her dreams and turn paranormal investigation into her livelihood. She began traveling the country to visit its most haunted places, researching the group dynamics of ghost-hunting teams, and lecturing on the history of paranormal investigation. Beginning in 2008, Bruni was a staple on Syfy’s Ghost Hunters and served as the team’s historical researcher for seven seasons, during which time she met her ghost-hunting partner Adam Berry. In 2014, she left the show to stay home with her family and start her own business, a boutique paranormal travel company called Strange Escapes. She also writes for her blog, My Spirited Life. The birth of her daughter and the importance of family have brought new value to Bruni’s investigations, putting more focus on helping families try to reach the spirits of their loved ones.

About Adam Berry

Adam Berry has spent the past 10 years investigating, researching and exploring some of the most haunted locations in the world. While growing up in Muscle Shoals, Ala., he began a lifelong fascination with the supernatural after having a ghostly encounter that changed his entire way of thinking about life, death and “the great beyond.” Berry founded his own investigation team out of Provincetown, Mass., in 2007 to document cases and bring answers to those experiencing strange activity in their homes. In 2010, he won Syfy’s reality competition show Ghost Hunters Academy, earning a coveted spot on the network’s hit original series Ghost Hunters, where he met and first teamed up with his investigation partner Amy Bruni. Berry stepped away from TV to focus on family and running his non-profit theatre company Peregrine Theatre Ensemble, but never stopped ghost hunting. He still collaborates with spiritual enthusiasts through lectures, events, and one-on-one investigations so that he can continue to help families deal with the unexplainable.

For TLC, KINDRED SPIRITS is produced by Paper Route Productions.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope, and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations, and life’s milestone moments. In 2017 to-date, TLC ranks as the #6 ad-supported cable network in Prime among W25-54.

TLC is a global brand available in more than 89 million homes in the US and 325 million households around the world. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere through TLC GO – the network’s TVE offering featuring live and on demand access to complete seasons. A destination online, TLC.com offers in-depth fan sites and exclusive original video content. Fans can also interact with TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Pinterest. TLC is part of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in 220 countries and territories to satisfy curiosity and captivate superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands.

=============

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.