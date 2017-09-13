Man dead, woman critical after single-car crash in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A crash in Rehoboth Wednesday evening left a man dead and his passenger in critical condition at the hospital.

According to Rehoboth police, the vehicle was traveling along Reynolds Avenue when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree just after 5:30 p.m. No other vehicles were involved.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, police said the two people were found unconscious inside the heavily damaged vehicle.

The male driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Rehoboth Fire Department, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female passenger was removed from the vehicle and taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Police said she was listed in critical condition at last check.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.