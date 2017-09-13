Man sentenced to life in prison for molesting boys in late 1980s

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Cumberland man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to 10 counts of child molestation.

The Attorney General’s office announced that 52-year-old Frank Andrade changed his plea during the third day of his trial in Providence Superior Court.

Andrade had been accused of molesting a victim multiple times between 1987 and 1989 while he was a supervisor for the Cumberland Police Department’s cadet program. According to the victim, who testified at the trial, Andrade molested him starting when he was 11 years old and a member of that program. Andrade allegedly forced the victim to perform sex acts on him and promised the boy more responsibilities in the cadet program.

The Attorney General’s office said in a news release that a second victim was prepared to testify in court that he met Andrade in 2005 as a sixth-grader and that Andrade molested him multiple times over two years in exchange for alcohol, marijuana and video games.

The second victim hadn’t yet testified when Andrade changed his plea to guilty Tuesday, and Judge Netti Vogel sentenced him to life plus 20 years, with 30 years of probation.

Police began investigating the claims in 2015 when one of the victims told another member of the Cumberland Police Department.

Andrade has a prior molestation conviction from 1994, when he was sentenced to 15 years, with five to serve and 10 suspended with probation, for molesting two other young boys.

Cumberland Police ask that any other victims contact Detective Alves at 401-333-2500.