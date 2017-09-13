Misquamicut Business Association Fallfest 2017

The beach season never ends at Westerly’s Misquamicut Beach. The Seventh Annual Misquamicut Fallfest weekend follows the incredible success of the past five years of festivals, which attracted over 10,000 visitors each from Rhode Island, Connecticut and nearby states.

Misquamicut Fallfest kicks off a jam-packed weekend of live music, rides, tons of great local food trucks, knockerball, fire juggling, karate demo’s and more on Friday, September 15th at 5pm.

Music Headliners RUBIX KUBE rock the stage 80’s style during which a stilt walking fire juggler will roam the festival! From then, until 5pm Sunday, September 16th, Fallfest features high-gear entertainment including a Saturday Night headline set from Rhode Island Music Hall of Famers John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band, a Ferris Wheel ride and activities for the whole family.

Besides a full line-up of entertainment on two stages, the Fallfest features FOUR HUNDRED FEET OF FANTASTIC FOOD TO FEAST ON, with Food Truck Rodeo Carnival Fare and a cornucopia of seafood, a chock-full midway of rides and games including Ferris Wheel, knockerball, rock wall, and a Classic Car Shows with The Doc” Saturday hosted by 102.3FM The Wolf. An Electric Car Show will run concurrently with the Classic Car Show and on Sunday don’t miss our first ever Antique Fire Truck Muster!

There’s so much going on including Bwana Iguana reptile Adventures, The Magic of Larry and David, Trevor the Games Man, Toe Jam, Keifers Martial Arts and The Fire Gypsy to name a few.

What: Amusements, fire juggler, music headliners perform all weekend including John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band, local bands, over a dozen fantastic food vendors, rides, knockerball, The Moldy Suitcases, arts and crafts, Trevor the Games Man and much more! Admission is $8. Parking is FREE. Children under 4 are free.

How: Purchase General Admission tickets online at Eventbrite.com for a discount! Save $1 and pre-order now! General Admission tickets also available at the gate for $8. Kids under 4 free, free parking. Headline concerts included in general admission.

For reserved seats visit http://www.eventbrite.com/

For more information and directions, visit misquamicutfestival.org

