Photo of officers helping during Irma goes viral, police urge fans not to call 911

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WPRI) — There has been a lot of misery and sadness coming out of the Sunshine State lately. But, three officers from Gainesville are proving to be a ray of light – at least for thousands of admiring fans around the country.

The officers posted a picture to the department’s Facebook page Sunday that said “Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering…part of the night crew getting ready to do some work.”

That picture quickly went viral, shared more than 226,000 times and commented on by more than 145,000 people. Some commented on the officers’ rugged good looks, others asked if they were single, while a few had comments that weren’t fit for publication here.

Police updated the post, saying, “We are dying with the comments. You’ve actually made our chief blush with some of them.”

They also revealed that the two officers on the left are married, but the one on the right, with the “amazing” hair, is single.

“Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your ‘incident,'” police urged.

Aside from smiles, the officers are hoping their new found fame will help with the Irma relief effort in Florida. Police said plans for a calendar are now in the works.

“Thank you all for the hilarious comments…they have brightened our time up here. As for the calendar, we are going to try and do something fairly quickly and funds raised will go to Hurricane Irma recovery here in Florida,” the Facebook post said.