Cumberland police issue Silver Alert for missing man, 80

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a man reported missing in Cumberland.

According to Cumberland police, 80-year-old Arnulfo Ledesma was last seen at about 2 p.m. Wednesday leaving a Diamond Hill Road home on foot.

Ledesma is described as a white male with gray hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-4 and weighing about 140 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue Patriots hat, a gray windbreaker and checkered pajama pants.

Ledesma is known to frequent the Dunkin’ Donuts and La Milonga on Dexter Street in Central Falls.

Anyone with information on Ledesma’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cumberland Police Department at (401) 333-2500.