Raimondo hosts Tomorrow Fund event at State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It was a very special day at the Rhode Island State House on Wednesday as Gov. Gina Raimondo hosted an event for the Tomorrow Fund.

This annual event honors children and their families who are battling cancer, have completed cancer treatment or have died from the disease.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and in recognition of the kids who are fighting the disease, the State House dome will be lit in the color gold until this Sunday.

“This is not a small fight. We are not done yet, we are just getting started. But what we have done so far, we are winning. We are going in the right direction,” Anjulika Chawla, a pediatric hematologist said.

The Tomorrow Fund is a local nonprofit organization that provides daily financial and emotional support to children and their families undergoing treatment at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Photos: Tomorrow Fund Event at RI State House View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Scott Del Sole/WPRI-TV Photo: Scott Del Sole/WPRI-TV Photo: Scott Del Sole/WPRI-TV Photo: Scott Del Sole/WPRI-TV Photo: Scott Del Sole/WPRI-TV Photo: Scott Del Sole/WPRI-TV Photo: Scott Del Sole/WPRI-TV Photo: Scott Del Sole/WPRI-TV