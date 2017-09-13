Rescue a Pet: Pebbles and Bam Bam

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Pebbles and Bam Bam are Flinstones themed, yet both are actually males.

They are four months old and came to the Providence Animal Rescue League from the Coventry Animal Shelter where they lived for awhile after being found as strays.

They are a little visually impaired, but they have been checked out by a specialist and nothing needs to be done. Pebbles and Bam Bam will just need regular check ups and be kept up to date on their vaccinations.

Both cats are neutered and are PARL pals, so they don’t have to go home together but if they were to go home together there would be one adoption fee for both of them.

If you are interested in adopting Pebbles and Bam Bam, visit PARL.org or call them at (401) 421-1399.