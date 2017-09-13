RIDOT begins construction on Sakonnet River Bridge

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) on Wednesday began removing the deck of the old Sakonnet River Bridge.

“As the bridge deteriorates, even though there is not traffic on it, it becomes a safety issue,” said David Fish, RIDOT’s Administrator for Project Management.

Fish said that’s just one of the reasons it’s only fair to area residents to knock the bridge down.

Demolition crews started removing the concrete deck first, working from the Tiverton side before making their way towards Portsmouth.

The project is only in phase one of the removal, which will last the remainder of the winter and into early spring, according to RIDOT.

“We anticipate that the contract will have almost all of the super-structure of the bridge by Memorial Day 2018,” Fish added.

As the Target 12 Investigators reported back in March, the first phase of the project is expected to cost $15 million.

The second phase is slated to begin with a new contractor in the spring of 2019.