Target recalls 175k dressers because they can tip over

(WPRI) — Big box retailer Target issued a recall notice in association with the Consumer Product Safety Commission Wednesday recalling about 175,000 4-drawer dressers because they can tip over if not properly anchored to a wall.

The recall involves Room Essentials dressers with four drawers, in black (model number 249-05-0103), espresso (249-05-0106), or maple (249-05-0109) colors, measuring 41 7/8 inches tall, 31 1/2 inches wide, and 15 11/16 inches deep. They were sold for about $118 at stores nationwide and online at Target.com, between January 2013 and April 2016.

Target said it has gotten 12 reports of dressers tipping or collapsing, including tipping over on two three-year-old children. Nobody was reported hurt in the tipping incidents.

Consumers are being advised to return the recalled dresser to any Target store for a full refund.