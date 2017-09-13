Taunton man dies following highway shooting

BOSTON (WPRI) — One of two men shot while riding a motorcycle Sunday has died.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Scott M. Stevens, Jr., 32, of East Taunton was riding motorcycles with his father when they were both shot on Route 93.

Stevens died of his injuries Tuesday afternoon, the DA’s office said. His father, who was also injured, was transported to Tufts Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The vehicle police believed to be the suspect’s was later found in Dorchester and taken into police custody.

No arrests have been made at this time. However, police are looking into whether the shooting was connected to the shooting of a Boston woman the same day.

Investigators said there does not appear to be any prior connection between the motorcycle operators and the shooter.

Anyone with information surrounding the investigation is encouraged to contact Massachusetts State Police at 617-727-8817.