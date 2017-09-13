TF Green rolling out new security protocol for electronics

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — With the recent anniversary of Sept. 11 and the holiday travel season right around the corner, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) held an event Wednesday to remind travelers of why security is so strict at the airport.

TSA officials at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick explained and demonstrated the history of plane protocol.

“It’s really just a reminder to try to get people to understand why we do what we do,” Federal Security Director Dan Burche said.

Explosives specialists showed exact replicas of devices that have been utilized in attacks or attempted attacks on aviation, such as an underwear bomb, a liquid explosive disguised as a sports drink and a laptop that’s been modified to contain an explosive.

“They usually want to know, ‘what is it about me that’s making you do this?’ And the reality is, it’s nothing about you,” Burche added.

Burche pleaded with travelers to pack their patience in the name of safety.

“My responsibility is that you are safe, as is anybody sitting next to you, and there’s only a few ways to actually do that,” he said.

One of those ways is a new security protocol being implemented at T.F. Green and airports nationwide. Travelers will soon be required to take all electronics larger than a phone out of their carryons and place them into bins.

“It’s going to be more time on the front side, going into the x-ray,” Burche said. “Bag searches, things like that will be a faster process on the back because we’ve changed some of the things that we’re doing.”

The new protocol has already been implemented in one security lane at T.F. Green. Burche said he hopes to have the entire rollout complete in the coming weeks.