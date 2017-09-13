Woman assaulted during robbery attempt

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was assaulted while out walking Sunday night.

The 41-year-old Tiverton woman told police she was walking in the area of Canonicus Street and Main Road when she felt something press into her back. She said she was grabbed by a man, who demanded money.

When she refused, she told police the man hit her in the face with what she called “a hard object” and fled the scene on a bicycle.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.

The suspect has been described as a white male in his early-to-mid 20s, wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans, and a dark baseball cap. The bicycle he used to flee was described as silver and black, and BMX-style.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact Tiverton Police at 401-625-6717.