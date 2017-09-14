Attleboro students hold vigil for teen who drowned

Related Coverage Family, community grieves after Attleboro teen drowns during vacation

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Attleboro High School community came together Thursday night to remember a student who drowned over the weekend while on vacation with his family.

A candlelight vigil organized by the student body was held at Capron Park in honor of Nick Vero.

Beautiful and heartbreaking. Hundreds come out to remember Nick Vero, an Attleboro HS senior who drowned during vacation. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/5FP8NI4o3F — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) September 15, 2017

Vero, a senior at Attleboro High School and a member of the track team, was about waist-deep in the ocean off the coast of North Carolina on Saturday when he was hit by a wave and went under. His mother, who was on the beach nearby, said the family and rescue crews searched for hours but didn’t find her son before it was too late.

On Friday night, Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey will offer a tribute to Vero before the school’s football game.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Goggin attended the vigil and will have more tonight at 10 and 11.