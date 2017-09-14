CureFest for childhood cancer

Washington, DC will host two very special events this September 17 and 18 to bring attention to Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. CureFest is one of the events which aims to connect and educate the general public. Informational booths, games, and activities will line The National Mall in hopes to unite the childhood cancer community, the general public, the medical community and our elected leaders. CureFest Organizer, Emily Belcher and her daughter, and cancer patient, Caroline join Catherine Blades from Aflac to discuss the importance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Aflac Duckprints Mission:

It was the spring of 1995 when a mother of a child with cancer approached Aflac asking for a $25,000 donation to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to help update the floor where children were being treated for cancer. To her surprise and delight, Aflac Chief Executive Officer, Dan Amos, responded by offering $3 million while renaming the unit as The Aflac Cancer Center. Since then, Aflac and the company’s generous sales associates have embraced this cause, raising more than $100 million to continue the fight against childhood cancer across the nation.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.