Full Interview: One-on-one on UHIP with Governor Raimondo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One year ago this week, Rhode Island launched its biggest-ever IT project, a new computer system for benefits called the Unified Health Infrastructure Project, or UHIP.

The launch left thousands of Rhode Islanders struggling to access benefits such as Medicaid coverage and food stamps, and the project’s price tag is $445 million and climbing. Gov. Gina Raimondo has apologized for its botched launch and made changes she says are putting UHIP on track.

In the above video, Target 12 Consumer Investigator Susan Campbell sits down one-on-one with Governor Raimondo to discuss what went wrong with UHIP and where Rhode Island goes from here.

