Home invasion, armed robbery suspects at large after high-speed chase, crash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are on the hunt for a trio of suspects who slipped away following a high-speed chase through Cranston that ended with a crash in Providence.

According to Cranston police, city detectives were searching for a gray, late-model Honda Civic that was used in an armed robbery at Pontiac Food Mart on Pontiac Avenue on Sept. 9 and in a violent armed home invasion on Gladstone Street two days later.

In addition, police said the vehicle was stolen from a car dealership in Raynham and had stolen license plates attached to it.

Police said the suspect vehicle was spotted by an on-duty patrolman at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Pontiac Avenue. When the officer attempted to stop the car it took off and led police on a chase north on Pontiac Avenue to Route 10 North, where police said the vehicle took the Reservoir Avenue off-ramp. From there, the chase continued down Reservoir Avenue, onto Elmwood Avenue and crossed into Providence before the suspect vehicle crashed into a building at the corner of Elmwood and Moore Street. The business lost power as a result of the crash, according to police.

The driver and his two passengers fled on foot and police said one of the suspects was believed to be armed with a handgun. Police called in a K-9 unit to help search for the suspects on foot as they fled into the neighborhood. The officers soon learned the suspects were picked up by a woman in a dark-colored Honda minivan.

Police said all three suspects are Hispanic males, but no further descriptive details were provided.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the crimes is asked to contact the Cranston Police Detective Division at (401) 942-2211 or through the department’s smartphone app. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through TipSoft.